Four Arrested in Connection to Armed Robbery in Kearney

KEARNEY – At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19th, Kearney Police were called to the area of Prairie View Apartments, 211 E. 8th Street, in south Kearney to investigate a robbery that had just occurred. A 37-year-old male reported that an unknown male subject armed with a handgun had threatened him with the firearm and stole his money.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 20th, officers located one of the suspects at the Super 8 Motel, 15 W. 8th Street. Twenty-one-year-old Dayton Burton, was arrested for Robbery, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and is being held at the Buffalo County Jail.

Investigation determined that other subjects were involved in this robbery. At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20th, the Kearney / Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit (E.S.U.), served a search warrant at the Baymont Hotel, 619 2nd Avenue. Three subjects were located in the hotel room. Vincent Burns (Age 29), and Keegan Cumpston (Age 24), were arrested for Robbery, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Shali (Puga) Chavez (Age 31) was also located in the hotel room and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), in regards to this case. Burns, Cumpston, and Chavez are being held at the Buffalo County Jail.