Four COVID-19 Deaths Reported in State Bringing Total to 12

LINCOLN – Four deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) bringing the state total to 12.

Two were Douglas County residents. One woman in her 70s and another woman in her 90s. Both with underlying health conditions – https://www. douglascountyhealth.com/ latest-news.

The third was a woman in her 60s from Hall County – https://cdhd.ne.gov/.

The fourth was a man in his 80s from Custer County – https://www.facebook.com/ lbphd.org/.

All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11 – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus . It’s critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These measures help protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death, and help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.

In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions – http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1.

Tonight’s state case total is 478. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/ coronavirus.

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.