Four Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Added in Kearney

The City of Kearney is hosting a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 4, 2021 to dedicate four new electric vehicle charging stations available to the public. The ceremony will begin at 2:00pm, in the parking area northeast of Cunningham’s on the Lake. The locations of the new charging stations include a Level II station near the Law Enforcement Center in Downtown Kearney, a Level II station near Cunningham’s on the Lake, and two Fast Charging Stations on the campus of the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The project is partially funded through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The Trust is funded by proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery and has awarded more than $305 million to conservation project in Nebraska since 1994.