Four New Cases of COVID-19 in South Heartland District Health Department

HASTINGS – Local health officials reported four (4) new cases in Adams County. This brings the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 160, including 148 in Adams County, nine (9) in Clay County, three (3) in Webster County, and zero (0) in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Adams County:

2 females (1 in her 20s, 1 in her 60s)

2 males (1 in his 30s, 1 in his 70s)

South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) continues to conduct contact investigations for positive individuals who live in South Heartland counties.

Residents who are ill or have any symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease should stay home from work and isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director, said that social distancing and prevention practices are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19. The state directed health measures continue to limit gatherings of more than 10 people for any celebration or social gathering.

“It is gatherings and close contacts at work or other settings which often result in new cases of COVID-19,” Bever said. “People may have very mild or no symptoms at all, but the virus can spread easily through close person to person contact.”

For this reason, Bever recommends that employees wear masks at worksites where there could be frequent or close interaction with customers or other employees. She also suggests that everyone wear a cloth mask when visiting grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, convenience stores, farm and garden stores, home improvement stores, and any other location where it might be difficult to stay 6 feet apart from other people.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.