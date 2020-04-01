Fourth COVID-19 death reported in state; New Cases in The Tri Cities; Community Spread Confirmed

NEBRASKA – The fourth death related to coronavirus was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services yesterday. The person was a Buffalo County resident in his 90s. Community transmission was identified in Adams, Hall, Hamilton, and Buffalo Counties. In Hall and Hamilton Counties, the Central District Health Department announced new cases yesterday and said they expect a lot more in the coming weeks. Those new cases bring the district to 15 total cases in the area. Some of the 15 cases have been hospitalized. Healthcare facilities across the area have been preparing for an increase in patients. The state case total is now at 177.

