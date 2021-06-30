Fourth of July Celebration Will Take Place at Brickyard Park

HASTINGS – The Fourth of July Celebration will be making it’s return at Brickyard Park on Sunday. The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the event. They are getting underway at 5:30 with food and drink sales starting then and they will also be doing a Cornhole Tournament that will also get underway at 5:30.

Ryan Martin, the Recreation Superintendent with Hastings Parks and Recreation, says they will have a lot of vendors at the park.

We’re going to have kettle korn, Tropical Sno, we’re going to have Nomad’s Pizza. So if you like pizza, we’ll have that out there. That’s actually going to be new this year. We’ll also have Angus McGee’s and Arlo’s Ice Cream out there. So a lot of good food vendors will be out there. And they’ll start selling food at 5:30. And then at 7 we have Soca Jukebox coming out. And they’ve come out in the past for the Fourth of July. And they put on a really good show and a lot of people like them. They play kind of reggae type music.

They will end the night with a fireworks show by Premier Pyrotechnics at 10pm. The celebration will be free to attend and open to the public.