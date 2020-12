Matt Franzen has been named the new head football coach at Hastings College, replacing Tony Harper. Franzen has spent the last two years as the athletic director at Doane. Before that, he spent eleven years as the football coach of the Tigers, compiling a record of 65-49. Before moving to Crete, Franzen spent eleven years on the staff at Hastings College as an assistant football coach. Franzen will officially begin his new duties on December 7th.

