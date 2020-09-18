Free Meals at Hastings Public Schools Starting on Monday

HASTINGS – Starting on Monday, September 21, every student at Hastings Public Schools will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch meals, thanks to an extension of the USDA waiver program that has helped provide more than 115,000 free meals to Hastings students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals paid for starting Sept. 1 will be refunded to students’ lunch accounts.

Extra entrees, as well as a la carte options, will still be available for students to purchase using funds from their meal accounts. Virtual learners will also be able to take part in free meals, with drive-through pick up available at the student’s assigned school.

The district encourages those who were intending to apply for free and reduced lunches to submit those applications by September 30 so they are processed before this program is scheduled to end, which is Dec. 31st, or when funding runs out.

“We have worked with Lunchtime Solutions and South Heartland District Health Department to provide the safest environment possible when students are eating breakfast and lunch,” said David Essink, Director of HR & Operations for Hastings Public Schools. “Free breakfast and lunch will be another positive step in helping families during the current situation.”

“Our teams will continue to successfully adapt our programs as situations change,“ Tammy Coyle, Vice President of Operations for Lunchtime Solutions said. “We could never do this without the dedicated staff who work these programs with the help of school district staff and volunteers. Providing nutritious meals to children who may otherwise not have them is very important to us, and we know it is to the schools and communities we serve, as well.”