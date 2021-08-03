Free Meals for All KPS Students This School Year

KEARNEY – Effective for School Year 2021-22, Kearney Public Schools will serve meals at no charge to enrolled students. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved use of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO), which allows local school districts to provide no-cost meals to all enrolled students for the duration of the 2021-22 school year.

The new school year requires a new meal application. Although school meals will be provided at no cost to all children, school funding depends on completed meal applications. It is important to submit a complete SY2021-22 meal application as soon as possible.

Only one meal application is needed for each household.

Applications are available online at kearneypublicschools.org/bearcatdiner.