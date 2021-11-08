Frost Returns; Coaches Fired

Scott Frost will return as Nebraska’s coach in 2022 with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday. Frost is 15-27 at Nebraska and will miss a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season, as the Cornhuskers dropped to 3-7 following Saturday’s 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Nebraska did not immediately announce terms of Frost’s revised contract. In November 2019, he received a contract extension through the 2026 season, and would have been owed $20 million if fired before Jan. 1, 2022. While Frost will return, it’s been long expected that changes will occur on his staff. That began on Monday, when Nebraska fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco. Frost has not won more than five games in a season at Nebraska and owns a 10-23 record in the Big Ten.

