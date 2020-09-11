Funeral for LPD Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday; Local Police Departments Will Attend

NEBRASKA – Mario Herrera, a Lincoln Police investigator who lost his life in the line of duty, will be laid to rest on Saturday in Lincoln. The funeral service will be held at 10am at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Grand Island, Hastings, and Kearney Police Departments will all be sending representatives to the funeral. KPD will have Honor Guard members and several police officers attending and two KPD Motor Officers will assist the Lincoln Police Department with the procession and escort following the service. HPD will be sending multiple officers to attend the service. And the GIPD will also be sending Honor Guard members and officers.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said that “a loss to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Family is felt throughout the state, especially under current circumstances.”