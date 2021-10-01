Game and Parks Appoints Tim McCoy as New Director

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioners on Sept. 29 appointed Tim McCoy to become the agency’s new director.

McCoy, currently the deputy director, succeeds Jim Douglas, who is retiring Nov. 2 following 47 years at Nebraska Game and Parks, the last nine as director.

“I am honored to be selected as the next director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission,” McCoy said. “It is a unique privilege and responsibility to lead the stewardship of Nebraska’s fish, wildlife and park resources and provide diverse opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

Said Dan Kreitman, Commission chairman: “The Board of Commissioners extends our thanks and appreciation to Jim Douglas for his 47 years with the Game and Parks Commission.

“We welcome Tim McCoy as the new director; he has the education, experience, knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully lead the Commission. We are honored to volunteer with the Commission and work directly with Tim, connecting people to our natural resources and supporting conservation in Nebraska.”

The Commission held a nationwide search and a series of public meetings over six months. Three finalists, all internal candidates, interviewed for the job in September.

McCoy, 53, has been deputy director since July 2012, and previously served as the wildlife division administrator and agriculture program manager in Lincoln. He joined the agency in 2002 as a district manager in the wildlife division in Kearney.

McCoy, a Nebraska native, holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and master’s and doctorate degrees in fisheries and wildlife from the University of Missouri. He was a fellow in the fourth cohort of the National Conservation Leadership Institute.

McCoy grew up on a southwest Nebraska farm, near Arapahoe, where he developed his passion for outdoor pursuits and curiosity about fish, wildlife and their habitats.

For more information about the Commission, go to OutdoorNebraska.org.