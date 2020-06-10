Game and Parks to Restore Limited Overnight Lodging in Park Cabins June 18

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin restoring limited overnight lodging in park cabins June 18 while continuing to protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Starting June 18 and continuing until further notice, any cabins not presently reserved will be available for rental for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night stays, with Sunday checkouts. Any new reservations will be subject to availability, and a minimum two-night stay will be required for new reservations.

Park staff will contact guests with existing cabin reservations to discuss how they might be affected, and the process for checking into their cabin.

No early arrivals or late checkouts will be allowed. The cabins will not be available Sunday through Wednesday nights to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfection between guest stays. The agency will re-evaluate this decision in mid-July.

Game and Parks continues to restore park opportunities and amenities across the state in concert with current Nebraska Directed Health Measures.

“We are pleased to have cabins back open for guests to enjoy,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said. “We will continue to evaluate protocols with the hopes of restoring more opportunities in the future. We encourage guests to adhere to social distancing recommendations in common areas.”

Cabins will be open for reservations at Eugene T. Mahoney, Platte River, Ponca, Niobrara, Fort Robinson and Chadron state parks, as well as Lewis and Clark, Two Rivers, Victoria Springs, and Medicine Creek Reservoir state recreation areas. Reservations are subject to availability and can be made online.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer during their stay. The number of linens available in the cabins will be limited to control laundry, so guests are asked to conserve or reuse linens during their stay.

A decision on restoring overnight stays at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s Peter Kiewit Lodge and the lodge and Comanche Hall at Fort Robinson State Park is pending.

Guests can call park offices for more details. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks or OutdoorNebraska.gov/lodging-2.

Tent camping and RV camping remain open at state park and recreation areas and wildlife management areas across the state. Designated swim areas and beaches are open. Park offices and service centers remain temporarily closed, as do most park activities.

Park guests are encouraged to stay home if sick or knowingly exposed to someone with COVID-19, follow all local health directives, limit group size, practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer and practice good hygiene.

For more information regarding state parks and the impacts of COVID-19 go to OutdoorNebraska.org.