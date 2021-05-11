GIPD Will Participate in Click It or Ticket

GRAND ISLAND – In Nebraska we hate to lose. That’s true in Husker Sports, High School Athletics, or even who gets in the field first during planting season. It’s especially true when it comes to family, friends, and loved ones.

Seatbelts save the ones we love so we don’t have to lose them. The Grand Island Police Department is reminding drivers that seatbelts save lives during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high visibility enforcement effort.

For this year’s Click It or Ticket mobilization effort, the Grand Island Police Department will begin with the kickoff event, Border to Border (B2B), a one day, 4-hour national seat belt awareness event on May 24th. We will then focus grant funded overtime efforts on increasing traffic enforcement through June 6th, with a zero tolerance focus on seatbelt compliance and enforcement.

Buckle Up and no one loses!