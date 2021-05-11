GIPD Will Participate in Click It or Ticket

Press Release | May 11, 2021

GRAND ISLAND – In Nebraska we hate to lose. That’s true in Husker Sports, High School Athletics, or even who  gets in the field first during planting season. It’s especially true when it comes to family, friends, and loved ones.  

Seatbelts save the ones we love so we don’t have to lose them. The Grand Island Police  Department is reminding drivers that seatbelts save lives during the U.S. Department of  Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket  high visibility enforcement effort.  

For this year’s Click It or Ticket mobilization effort, the Grand Island Police Department will  begin with the kickoff event, Border to Border (B2B), a one day, 4-hour national seat belt  awareness event on May 24th. We will then focus grant funded overtime efforts on increasing  traffic enforcement through June 6th, with a zero tolerance focus on seatbelt compliance and  enforcement.  

Buckle Up and no one loses!

