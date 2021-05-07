Give Hastings Day Breaks Records

HASTINGS – Give Hastings Day culminated yesterday after a week and a half of early giving as they raised a total of just under $670,000 for 94 non profit organizations. That total breaks last year’s record of just more than $500,000. According to the leaderboards, there were 4,153 unique donations.

The top three on the leaderboard were the Hastings Family YMCA, Hastings College, and the Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation. Although Give Hastings Day has come to end these non profits are always looking for help whether it be in the form of volunteers or donations. The full leaderboard can be found at GiveHastings.org.