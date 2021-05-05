HASTINGS – Following a week and half of early giving, the leaderboard is set to appear starting at midnight as Give Hastings Day culminates on Thursday, May 6th. Benefiting 92 area nonprofit organizations, the eight annual Give Hastings Day has become an exciting May tradition.

“Beyond seeing the total raised, Give Hastings Day provides an opportunity for donors and the community to watch how their favorite nonprofits are performing throughout the day,” explained Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, who hosts Give Hastings Day. “Every year, there are some different names on the leaderboard. That will continue this year as we’re already seeing some surprises in early giving.”

Donations can be made online at givehastings.org or by bringing a check payable to the Hastings Community Foundation. Donors can make gifts to multiple organizations with one transaction, which is important with so many organizations participating. The Give Hastings Day committee will also be hosting in-person events on Thursday to build awareness, answer questions, distribute giving forms, and accept gifts.

“These onsite events have been a popular part of Give Hastings Day previously. We were unable to do them last year, so our committee is especially excited to be out and about this year,” said Peters.

Onsite events include the Good Samaritan Diner (7-9 am), Art Bar (8-10 am), Odyssey (11-1 pm), First Street Brewing (4-6 pm), Steeple/Wave (5:30-7 pm) and Murphys (7 pm).

The leaderboard and fundraising totals for Give Hastings Day will be available on Thursday, May 6th. The event will conclude that day at 11:59 pm that same day. Checks payable to the HCF can be delivered to Hastings Community Foundation, 800 W. 3rd St., Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901. In seven years, a total of more than $3 million has been raised for area nonprofit organizations. For more information visit www.givehastings.org.