Give Where You Live 2020 Breaks Records

KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Community Foundation is saying that the Annual Give Where You Live fundraising event for area nonprofits was a huge success this year.

The community raised $1,316,315 this year, whic will be verified in the coming weeks. That is up 9.3% from the $1,203,453 they raised last year.

Individual donations were 6353 this year, compared to 5603 last year, which is a 13.4% increase.

178 local organizations and causes participated this year, compared to 165 in 2019, which is a 7.9% increase.

Since the giving day was launched in 2013, they have raised more than $6.5 million for the community.