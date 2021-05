GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island’s Go Big Give also wrapped up yesterday and they raised a total of 1.3 million dollars. According to their leaderboards they received a total of 5,023 donations for 144 different nonprofit organizations.

The top three organizations to receive donations were the Nebraska Christian Schools Foundation, the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation, and the Edgerton Explorit Center. The full leaderboard can be found at GoBigGive.org.