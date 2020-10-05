Golden Friendship Center Begins Soft Reopening Today

HASTINGS – The Golden Friendship Center in Hastings is starting it’s soft reopening today. They will be reopening the center for exercise programs and they will still be offering to go meals during the week in the parking lot and home-delivered meals. The fitness classes will be by appointment and people can call the center to schedule it.

They are also holding an activity drive for Seniors who will be stuck at home during the cooler months called Keeping the Spark – While Staying Apart. Rachel Devlin, the Adams County Site Manager for the Midland Area Agency on Aging, says that they are looking for at home activities for donations.

Such as word search puzzles, crossword books, coloring books, markers, puzzles, arts and crafts, things like that. And they can donate those items. We’ll have drop off stations at the Golden Friendship Center, which is in the Parks and Rec building on 3rd Street. And then there’s a drop off site at the village diner at the Good Samaritan Village and at the Hastings Library.

They are looking for activities that can be utilized by one person, so board games are one thing they aren’t looking for. For the meals, people have to call and reserve a meal by 2pm the day before. Anyone over the age of 60 qualifies for the meals. And they do ask for a five dollar donation for the food. Their food comes from Chartwells from Central Community College.