Good Samaritan Society Doing Matching Gift Challenge to Finish Parking Lot

HASTINGS – The Good Samaritan Society, Hastings Village, is doing a matching gift challenge to finish the All Saints Chapel parking lot project. There are a group of donors who will match any donations given between now and December 31st up to $20,000.

Courtney Peeler, the community relations director with the Good Samaritan Society, says that this helps the people who live there and the people who visit the chapel.

You know All Saints is home to our Protestant worship services as well as Catholic Mass every Sunday. The Catholic Mass is out there three times a month. This is overflow parking for the community center, for the village diner, for folks visiting folks at the Villa. And all of those other things that people come and go on our campus for. It’s more than just about the residents, it’s about serving the Hastings community. And providing that structural piece for them to feel comfortable on.

They have currently raised just under $12,000 as of December 13th. The first stage of the project was completed in 2017 but they still need to finish the final leg.

You can donate online at Good-Sam.com or you can drop off a monetary donation at the admin building or mail it to them at 926 East E Street. They hope to start construction next summer.