Good Samaritan Society Hastings Village is Slowly Reopening; Still Not Allowing Visitors

HASTINGS – Due to the pandemic, many long term care facilities and nursing homes had to put heavy restrictions in place to protect their residents from the coronavirus. The Good Samaritan Society, Hastings Village, was no exception but they are starting to reopen some aspects of the village slowly.

Courtney Peeler, the Director of Marketing and Resource Development at the village, says that they were finally able to reopen the dining rooms for residents. They are seated one person at a table and the tables are spread out.

But they’re finally being able to come back and see each other during dining times, which is really exciting. And as basic and as simple as that may sound, that’s one of the first steps for us to be able to do that. They’re masking on the way there, they’re masking on the way home. We’re continuing to take the precautions of washing hands and all of that. But at least now while we are still negative of any COVID in the building, we can give them that opportunity at least once a day to come out and have that transition time. So that’s been really really good.

They are also able to do small group crafts and activities in the activity room. They are still not allowing visitors for residents who are not in independent living. They do allow for end of life visits and those are done on a family by family basis.