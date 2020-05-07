Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village Reports More COVID-19 Cases

HASTINGS – Good Samaritan Society recently completed mass COVID-19 testing for residents and employees. Those results yielded 9 additional skilled nursing facility residents positive for COVID-19, and eight positive employees – six of those employees experienced no symptoms. This brings the total number of positive residents to 12 and positive employees to eight.

We are deeply saddened to report that four of these residents passed away following their COVID-19 diagnosis. All of our residents are like family to us at Good Samaritan Society. Today, we pray for and with their families for comfort, healing and guidance during this incredibly difficult time.

Residents who test positive for COVID-19 are isolated in a specific care area in the facility with dedicated staff caring for them. The facility continues to follow CDC guidance on COVID-19 preventative measures, including restriction of visitors, masks for all employees and frequent monitoring of employees and residents for signs and symptoms of respiratory illness.

We continue to work closely with the department of health to help ensure we do all we can to protect our residents and staff members from this illness. The health and safety of our community remains our highest priority.