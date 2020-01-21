Good Samaritan Society’s Veterans Luncheon on Wednesday

HASTINGS – The Good Samaritan Society, Hastings Village, is hosting a luncheon on Wednesday from 11 to 1 at the Community Center which is located at 900 East E Street. The luncheon is for veterans only and will be free for those veterans. Courtney Peeler, the director of marketing and resource development at the Good Samaritan Society, says that this goes beyond just doing a nice event for veterans.

It’s about acknowledging that sometimes winter gets long. And these are those cold days and we are after the holidays so that rush is over. And we want to give an opportunity for our veterans to connect with each other. To connect with our villagers. The hosts for the event will be the veterans that live out at Good Samaritan Society Hastings Village.

The event will take place on the 22nd and on the 22nd of every month veterans do an activity called veteran checks where they check up on other veterans just to see how they are doing. They do it on the 22nd of every month because there are approximately 22 suicides by veterans each day. Peeler also said the veterans should bring their spouses and widows of fallen veterans are invited as well. There will be chilli, ham and bean soup, taco soup, crackers, and bread. Their home health office and housing office will be there to answer any questions and answer questions about the services Good Sam offers to veterans.