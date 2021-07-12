Gov. Ricketts Continues Nebraska Aid to Texas Border

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced that 15 Nebraska State Patrol troopers would continue their voluntary deployment to Texas for an additional 14 days. The deployment is in response to a request for support in managing the ongoing crisis in communities along the border of the United States and Mexico. Nebraska’s deployment is in response to a request for assistance from emergency management officials in the State of Texas.

The request was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which is a partnership of state emergency management agencies. The EMAC request follows the disaster declaration issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 1st in response to the emergency situation in many communities along the border. A team of approximately 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers traveled to Del Rio, Texas in June where they are partnering with the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide law enforcement assistance.