Gov. Ricketts, State Employee Union Reach Agreement

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts and state leaders announced an agreement in principle had been reached between the State and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees that will govern state worker compensation for employees working in healthcare and related classifications at the State’s 24/7 facilities with the Departments of Health and Human Services, Veterans’ Affairs, and Correctional Services, and other roles throughout state government.

This agreement represents the largest mid-biennium contract agreement in Nebraska history. Over 450 classifications totalling over 7,500 teammates will earn an additional $47 million in new compensation after the deal is finalized. The new agreement would amend the 2021-2023 Labor Contract between the State and Nebraska Association of Public Employees. Under this agreement, workers at 24/7 facilities and covered under this labor contract will receive a $3 per hour pay increase.

Also, starting on November 1, 2021, there will be a 20% increase pay line adjustment for classifications identified as high demand and a 30% increase pay line adjustment for healthcare classifications identified as critical. On top of these initiatives, this agreement also increases overtime pay at 24/7 facilities, and provides for an additional 2% cost of living adjustment that will occur on July 1, 2022.