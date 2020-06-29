Governor Pete Ricketts Announces Community CARES Initiative

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts recently unveiled the Community CARES Initiative. Through the initiative, the State is allocating $85 million to support community organizations such as food banks, shelters, and mental health care providers as they face increased demand for their services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be three phases of the grants starting with $40 million for the Stabilization Grants. These grants offer direct assistance to charitable and provider organizations that have experienced losses or increased expenses due to the pandemic.

The second phase will be $43 million for the Response and Recovery Grants. Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Humans Services, says that these grants support charitable and provider organizations as they offer services in their communities.

We’re hoping that these dollars will be used for the following things. Meals, housing, shelter, behavioral health, outreach services to underserved populations, particularly, communities of color.

The final phase of grants will be $2 million for the Health Places Grants which will be made as one-time payments to child care providers and centers of worship to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. More information about the grants and the application process can be found at DHHS.NE.GOV/CommunityCares.