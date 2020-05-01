Governor Pete Ricketts Announces Extensions of Directed Health Measures

At Fridays COVID-19 briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the Directed Health Measures for the Central District Health Department, Two Rivers Public Health Department, and the South Heartland District Health Department will not be changed on May 11 and will be extended for the time being. He cited the food processing plants in the area as one of the reasons.

The communities that we have that have some of those food processing plants in there. So we’re still working with those local public health departments about what the next step for them is going to be going forward.

Places of worship will still be able to open on May 4 but many are choosing not to. Hospitals will also be able to resume elective surgeries although some hospitals have chosen not to as well.