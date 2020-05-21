Governor Pete Ricketts Announces New Directed Health Measures for the Month of June

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced at his daily press conference on Thursday that there will be new Directed Health Measures for the month of June. Statewide, starting on June 1 the 14 day travel quarantine will now involve international travelers only and not domestic travelers. Sports like tennis, golf, and rodeo, will be able to resume practices June 1 and games and competitions June 18, along with baseball and softball. While more contact based sports, like football, wrestling, and basketball will still be on hold.

Governor Pete Ricketts also said that bars, and other businesses like bars, will be able to reopen.

Basically under the same rules that apply to restaurants. They’ll have to be at 25 people or 50 percent of their rated occupancy. Same rules as far as, six feet of separation between tables, patrons will have to be seated at tables, you will not be able to consume food at the bar, seating area. Again, servers wearing masks, and all that sort of thing are going to be a part of our guidance documents that we will be putting out. Six feet of separations between entertainers, performers, dancers, and the patrons.

Gatherings will be limited to 25 people or, for certain venues, 25 percent of the rated occupancy, not to exceed 3,000 people.

The kinds of gatherings we are talking about for this are going to be; outdoor arenas, indoor arenas, indoor and outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools, and any other sort of confined indoor or outdoor space.

Parades, carnivals, and other events like that will be prohibited until June 30. Parades can happen if everyone stays in a vehicle. If a venue is planning on having more than 300 people, the venue will have to submit a plan for the event to their local health department.

These changes will not apply to the Central Health Department District, except the statewide sports changes. Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, and Dakota Counties will now go on the Directed Health Measure that most of the state was on during the month of May. More information about the new Directed Health Measure can be found at DHHS.NE.Gov.