Governor Pete Ricketts Announces Support for Nebraska Long Term Care Facilities

LINCOLN – At a press conference on Monday, Governor Pete Rickkets announced additional support for Nebraska’s long term care facilities. He was joined by the interim director of the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Medicaid & Long-Term Care, Jeremy Brunssen.

Brunssen said they are in the process of seeking federal approval to do a temporary increase to the medicaid per diem, which is the daily rate they pay to both nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in Nebraska.

In total, what our plan is, is we’re looking to increase the temporary rate to twenty dollars a day going backwards to May 1. That way it will be effective, for any dates of service, beginning May 1 and would run through the end of this calendar year. As of right now, ending on December 31, 2020.

They expect this to bring close to 40 million dollars to long term care facilities that participate in Medicaid. They expect payments to start going out the door in November. They will be able to reprocess claims and they will not require any specific actions from providers to get the support.