Governor Pete Ricketts Declares June as Renewable Fuels Month; Gives Hospital Statistics

HASTINGS – After almost two weeks since his last press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts held one on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus situation in Nebraska.

He started by talking about hospital stats.

We’ve got 41 percent of our hospital beds are available. 41 percent of our ICU beds are available. And again, one of those key indicators, that 77 percent of our ventilators are available. Throughout the entire pandemic, we’ve been able to make sure we’ve been able to provide that hospital bed, that ICU bed, or that ventilator to anybody who needs it when they need it.

He also announced that Test Nebraska will be back in Kearney next week.

He also officially designated June 2020 as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska. He highlighted three great reasons to use ethanol fuels when filling up a car or truck. Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, it cleans up the environment by reducing carbon emissions, and it creates opportunities for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.

There will be another press conference Friday afternoon and he said they will have a big announcement to make.