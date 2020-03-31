Governor Pete Ricketts Extends Social Distancing Measures Until April 30th

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference yesterday to announce that the State of Nebraska has extended its statewide social distancing restrictions through April 30th. Earlier in March, the state issued social distancing restrictions for the entire state. In addition to these social distancing restrictions, 30 counties are currently covered by a Directed Health Measure, which includes Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York Counties.

Governor Ricketts also signed a proclamation to designate every Tuesday from March 31 (TODAY) through the end of April as “Takeout Tuesday.” The purpose of the proclamation is to encourage Nebraskans to support their local dining establishments as these restaurants continue to serve customers during the pandemic.

Ricketts also detailed new unemployment programs being implemented in Nebraska as a result of federal legislation to aid the pandemic response. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed by congress and signed into law by President Trump last Friday. The Governor explained that the Nebraska Department of Labor is undertaking software changes and making other preparations to roll out the unemployment programs outlined in the CARES act. Nebraska’s Labor Commissioner, John Albin, is working directly with the U.S. Department of Labor to expedite the implementation of the unemployment programs.