Governor Pete Ricketts Joins Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Pioneer Trail Flats

HASTINGS – Governor Pete Ricketts was in Hastings on Tuesday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Pioneer Trail Flats. He also toured the Osborne View Estates neighborhood.

Both of these projects were awarded funds from the Rural Workforce Housing Fund through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The Governor said that the rural workforce housing fund has been instrumental in helping communities build housing.

Great example of it here in Hastings today, where we are doing the ribbon cutting on the Pioneer Trails Flats, the 84 unit apartment complex. That will attract young people and families to be able to stay in the Hastings community. Certainly, before the pandemic, the number one issue was workforce and workforce housing. As we work through the pandemic that sets us up for the future growth by having housing, like this, available for those families and those individuals looking to grow in places like Hastings.

The Pioneer Trails Flats apartments received $850,000 from the fund, which was matched by the city and the Hastings Economic Corporation also contributed $100,000.

They are loans which, once they are paid back, will be recycled back into the community to build more housing. Although the construction isn’t complete on all of the buildings, people are able to move in and rent out the apartments.