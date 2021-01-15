Governor Pete Ricketts State of the State Fly Around in Grand Island

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts gave his State of the State address to the Unicameral in Lincoln on Thursday. He began by congratulating the Legislature for passing property tax relief, pandemic assistance, and relief for the collapsed irrigation tunnel in western Nebraska. He once again made property tax relief a priority for this year’s legislative session.

This budget delivers on the promise of property tax relief by delivering 1.36 billion dollars in relief over the biennium. This includes 550 million dollars in direct property tax relief through the state’s property tax credit relief fund. And nearly 597 million dollars from the newly enacted refundable tax credit.

He also proposed about 214 million dollars for property tax payments under the current Homestead Exemption Program. He has also partnered with Senator Lou Ann Linehan to introduce a bill this session that would limit the growth of local Government property taxes to three percent.

It is my belief that if the legislature fails to enact spending constraints, the people of Nebraska will take matters into their own hands and strip local governments of their property tax authority. It’s happened before. 1960s. When the voters stripped the state of its authority to levy a property tax.

The budget also plans to fully fund the state aid to the K-12 education formula with an additional 42.7 million dollars over the next two years. He also proposed to build a new correctional facility to replace the current Nebraska State Penitentiary, which hasn’t been renovated since 1980. The investment would be $230 million over the next two years with the correctional facility being done by 2025.

The Governor also proposed to continue to invest in broadband internet for rural communities, exempting %100 of retirement pay for military retirees, and more licensing reform. The budget also includes a $50 million investment reserved for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters to be stationed at Offut Air Force Base.