Governor Pete Ricketts Unveils Coronavirus Information Website

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a new website dedicated to providing updates about the State’s response to coronavirus. The website features information about the State’s plans for coronavirus relief funding as well as links to key public health and virus testing information.

The public can find the website at coronavirus.nebraska.gov. Updates will be made to the website on a regular basis as the State continues to disburse virus response funds.

Previously, President Donald J. Trump and Congress provided $1.08 billion to aid the State of Nebraska’s coronavirus response. The website was designed as a part of the State’s work with Deloitte to provide oversight of federal funds received by the State.