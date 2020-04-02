Governor Ricketts Announced Directed Health Measure That Closes Schools Until May 31

LINCOLN – Governor Ricketts announced a statewide Directed Health Measure that mandates all schools will operate without students in the buildings until May 31. Extracurricular activities are also cancelled statewide. This restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.

The Governor also announced that 15 Nebraska Counties have been added to the Directed Health Measure list. Those counties are Antelope, Arthur, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Hooker, Keya Paha, Knox, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Pierce, Rock, and Thomas counties.

The State-issued DHM now applies to 56 counties in Nebraska.

The DHM and quarantine directions covering all of these counties can be found by clicking here.

The DHM imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings. Among other steps, the DHM requires restaurants and bars in these areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only until further notice. It also does not apply to daycares that may be operated at a school per the Governor’s executive order regarding childcare, which you can access by clicking here.

Additionally, elective medical and dental procedures and surgeries have been cancelled in these counties.

Counties other than those noted above remain under the guidance issued March 18th by the Governor’s Office. You can find it by clicking here. If further community transmission cases of COVID-19 occur in other regions of the state, the Governor will announce DHMs covering the additional regions.

In addition to the DHMs issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Douglas County Public Health Director Dr. Adi M. Pour has issued an order covering Douglas County from March 18, 2020 through April 30, 2020. Full details of the order can be found on the Douglas County Health Department website (douglascountyhealth.com) or by clicking here.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also issued a DHM, which can be found by clicking here. The order lasts until May 6, 2020.

Furthermore, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department issued a DHM, which can be found by clicking here. The order lasts until April 30, 2020.