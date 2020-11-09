Governor Ricketts Announces Changes to Directed Health Measures

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced changes to the State Directed Health Measures as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Nebraska. A lot of these changes are similar to previous Directed Health Measures that were in the Spring and Summer.

These changes will go into effect on Wednesday and continue through the month of November. One major change is that the DHM will now mandate six feet of social distancing for many businesses.

Such as gymnasiums, bars, restaurants, churches, and so forth. That’s going to be in the Directed Health Measures that you must keep that six feet of separation. That was a recommendation before, now it will be at restaurants and bars. You have to have that. Churches; it will be household groups have to be six feet apart from everybody. Same thing at weddings and funerals. Those household groups have to be separated out and so forth. We will have eight people per table or party.

There are also changes to gatherings for indoor events.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 25 percent of rated occupancy, with no more than 10,000 people. That is a change from a previous DHM that we did, that was at fifty percent now it’s going down to 25 percent. Gatherings include, but are not limited to, indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, aquariums, large in conference rooms, meet halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. Outdoor gatherings will still be at 100 percent capacity.

Only immediate household family members will be allowed at indoor sporting events, like basketball and volleyball.

Masks are being required for certain businesses, especially ones that have prolonged close contact between an employee and a customer, like a hair salon. But the Governor insisted that there will still not be a statewide mask mandate.

He also encouraged people to work from home if they can, go grocery shopping only once a week, and wear face coverings.