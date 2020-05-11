Governor Ricketts Announces Loosening of DHM Restrictions in South Heartland District and Two Rivers District; Loosening on Restrictions in Sports Starting in June

NEBRASKA – At Monday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the Directed Health Measures for the South Heartland District and Two Rivers District will be loosened on May 18. This includes Dawson, Adams, and Buffalo counties. There was no mention for the Central District Health Department counties. This means these counties will be able to open up places like salons, barbershops, and massage therapists. Restaurants will be allowed to go up to fifty percent capacity but the bars will remain closed. The Governor said he had been in talks with local health officials.

We talked about the data with regard to the hospital availability. All of the things going on with regards to cases and so forth. If you look at the data with regard to it we feel very comfortable with regard to loosening restrictions. For example, 15 kids in daycare, allowing salons and barbershops, tattoo parlors and massage therapy to open under the ten person rule.

He also recommended for people to continue wearing masks in situations where they are able to. Ricketts also announced that starting on June 1, practices for baseball and softball teams only will resume and then on June 18, games will be able to happen as well. Although there will be guidelines and restrictions for those as well. There are guidelines for everything that will be able to reopen at DHHS.ne.gov/coronavirus.