Governor Ricketts Announces Upcoming DHM Changes

LINCOLN – Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference to provide an update on the State’s coronavirus response. He announced that the State will soon issue revised Directed Health Measures. The updated DHMs will change the quarantine requirements for individuals who’ve recently received a positive antibody test.

Unvaccinated individuals with a positive antibody test within the three months before an exposure to the coronavirus or immediately following exposure to the virus do not need to quarantine. But this assumes they are not in regular, close contact with someone at high risk. After a close contact, individuals with a positive antibody test are expected to wear a mask in public for the appropriate time frame instead of quarantining.

The new DHMs reflect CDC guidance about quarantining.