Governor Ricketts Extends DMH to Address Hospital Shortages

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the State is extending its Directed Health Measure (DHM) to address hospital staffing shortages. Initially, the DHM was set to expire on September 30, 2021. With the extension, it will remain in force through October 31, 2021 unless renewed.

The DHM suspends inpatient Class D and Class E elective surgeries for all Acute Care, Critical Care, and Children’s Hospitals in Nebraska. These are elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome.

The DHM is available by clicking here.