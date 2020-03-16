Governor Ricketts Holds Press Conference for Coronavirus Plans Moving Forward

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts met with cabinet members at the State Emergency Operations Center, as he unveiled new guidance further limiting public events and gatherings at a press conference Monday. Public events and gatherings are limited to 10 people or less statewide for the next two weeks.

Governor Ricketts also encouraged everyone to not hoard essential items and food from grocery stores. The state is also working to expand the testing capabilities.

Now this doesn’t mean that anybody will be able to get a test. You still have to go through that screener. Again, flu is still going to be way more prevalent in our state than coronavirus. So we want, even with the expanding capability, we want to make sure we’re prioritizing the people who are going to be at the most risk. And the turnaround time on those testing capabilities will probably be three or four days from those private labs like Quest or LabCorp.

Bars and restaurants will move to takeout only on a regional basis when a second community transmission case is confirmed in the Omaha area or 1-2 confirmed community transmission cases in Lincoln or 1 confirmed community transmission case for other Nebraska communities and Nebraska’s Educational Service Units.

At present, one community transmission case has been reported in the state. They also recommended that all school districts that are still open should make plans for closing by the end of the week. Unemployment insurance will also be expanded due to the virus.