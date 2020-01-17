Governor Ricketts Holds Town Hall in Hastings

HASTINGS – Governor Pete Ricketts held a town hall in Hastings on Friday at the Lark. He began by giving his State of the State address and proclaiming his administration’s four main priorities in 2020. After that he opened it up to a Q and A period and people asked about medicaid, property taxes, and other topics as well.

When addressing property taxes, Governor Ricketts talked about his plan to create a foundation aid program that will give money to schools on a per student basis to help alleviate property taxes and balance out the equalization formula that decides which school districts get state aid. Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider brought up a concern about property taxes, the levy, and state aid.

We have no room if the state has to cut their budget. Which we understand. When the state lacks funds, they got to make choices. And if they choose to cut state aid to schools, schools like ours that are up against the levy lid, have no other avenue to raise receipts. There are several schools out there who have low levys, and they’re the ones that are going to benefit the most from this plan, in terms of state funding. And then if that state funding is decreased for those schools they simply can raise their local property taxes if their board so chooses.

He said his hope is that the legislature will look at having that option for all schools and he’s appreciative the Governor is willing to have this discussion.

Governor Ricketts said that adding that has been part of the discussion. He also said Hastings Public Schools has done a great job managing their budget considering all of the difficulties they face.