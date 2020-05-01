Governor Ricketts Sets Out Guidelines for Reopening Places of Worship

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts set out guidelines for reopening places of worship statewide on May 4. Congregates must stay with their households and be six feet apart from everyone else. There will be no passing of the collection basket and pews must be wiped down and sanitized in between services. He was joined by Father Christopher Kubat, the pastor of St Cecilia Church in Hastings, to further explain the guidelines.

People who are at risk are urged to stay home. And if you are living with somebody that has illnesses that put them at risk, you’re urged to stay home as well. People who are symptomatic, who have cold and flu-like symptoms, need to stay home. If you live with somebody that’s symptomatic, you need to stay home. And no hand holding, no sign of peace, at least at this time the holy water fonts will remain dry. The ushers then, when mass is over, will dismiss the congregates pew by pew.

Kubat also said that it will be up to the individual places of worship to reopen or not.