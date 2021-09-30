Governor Ricketts Signs Redistricting Bills

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts signed legislation completing Nebraska’s decennial redistricting. Legislative Bills (LBs) 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8 redistrict the boundaries of Supreme Court judicial districts, Public Service Commission districts, Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska districts, State Board of Education districts, Legislative districts, and Congressional districts.

The Governor also signed LB 14, which expends funds necessary to cover the Legislature’s costs of the special session.

Copies of the maps can be found at www.NebraskaLegislature.gov.