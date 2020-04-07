Governor Ricketts Tells Nebraskans to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected”

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a new slogan to try and flatten the curve of coronavirus cases in Nebraska. The slogan is “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected.” He said all Nebraskans should stay home as much as possible except to do essential activities like grocery shopping.

Now that all 93 counties in Nebraska are under a Directed Health Measure he reminded everyone to limit social interactions and abide by social distancing. He said that the Directed Health Measure is similar to stay at home orders that are in other states.

What we really want is for people just to comply. This is really about educating people, about getting their compliance, getting their understanding to do the right thing. We don’t have enough police to be able to send them out and enforce this everywhere. What we need is people to comply. Understanding, this is how we are going to protect the most vulnerable people in our society, in our state. Those people who are older Nebraskans with those underlying health conditions. This is really critical for us to be able to do that.

It is a Class V Misdemeanor to not obey the ten people or less rule and not staying home when you are sick. Governor Ricketts also proclaimed this week public healthcare workers week.