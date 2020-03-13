Grand Island Area Schools Announce Plans Moving Forward

HASTINGS – All of the Schools in Grand Island held a joint press conference to talk about their plans moving forward with the coronavirus. They plan to follow the Governor’s plan and will not close school until further notice. They do ask if parent’s kids have traveled to any of the areas with high rates of the virus or if they are showing signs of a respiratory illness, to keep them home. They also said that attendance policies will not be enforced to make up for that if a child is sick or ill or has traveled to the areas that have a high number of coronavirus cases. And they wanted to make sure everyone is following safe hygiene practices and social distancing. They did say plans are subject to change. The reason they are not closing schools is because there have been no confirmed cases in Grand Island or in South Central Nebraska in general. In terms of upcoming events, like prom, they are taking them on a case by case basis and there probably will be cancellations of some events.

