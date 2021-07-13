Grand Island Child Abuse Suspect Arrested in Guatemala; Awaiting Extradition

GRAND ISLAND – At about 7:30 Friday morning, Ryan Rivera-Meister, a 25 year old man, was arrested in the Municipality of Chahal, in the Alta Verapaz Department of Guatemala. Rivera-Meister’s arrest was in reference to several outstanding warrants including a warrant for Intentional Child Abuse resulting in Death, a Class 1 Felony Offense, related to an August 2016 Grand Island Police Investigation. He remains in custody in Guatemala awaiting the extradition process.

He was charged in connection with the August 2016 death of 16 month old Xavier Ruiz-Alvarado. Court records filed at the time of the baby’s death indicated that he had brain and stomach injuries consistent with the use of blunt force. Police records indicate the baby suffered the injuries while in Rivera-Meister’s care. Police believed at the time that Rivera-Meister had fled the country after the baby’s death.