Grand Island City Council Clarifies When Mask Policy Will Be Voted On

GRAND ISLAND – The Grand Island City Council will not vote on a proposed mask ordinance on Monday, November 23, 2020. The Special Meeting of the Grand Island City Council on Monday, November 23, 2020, is limited to consideration of an ordinance to create a City Board of Health. If created, the City Board of Health will meet at noon on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the Community Meeting Room of City Hall, to consider making recommendations to the City Council concerning a mask ordinance.

Should the City Board of Health vote to recommend a mask ordinance, that recommendation and proposed ordinance will then be taken up at the regular session of the Grand Island City Council at 7 p.m. on the 24th of November.

The Grand Island City Council will not consider and vote on a proposed mask ordinance until Tuesday, November 24 at 7 p.m. All proposed ordinances will be published with the Council Packets by 5 p.m. today.