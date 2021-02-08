Grand Island Downtown Parking Ban Goes into Affect Tonight

GRAND ISLAND – Streets Division crews will be clearing/hauling snow from the Downtown Area begin tonight. Parking on the following streets will be prohibited between 10 pm tonight and 8 am tomorrow morning.
- Division Street between Locust Street and Walnut Street
- 1st Street between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street
- 2nd Street between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street
- 3rd Street between Clark Street and Kimball Avenue
- 4th Street between Eddy Street and Beal Street
- South Front Street between Walnut Street and Kimball Avenue
- 6th Street between Vine Street and Plum Street
- Elm Street between 2nd Street and Union Pacific Railroad
- Cedar Street between 1st Street and Union Pacific Railroad
- Walnut Street between Division Street and 5th Street
- Wheeler Avenue between Koenig Street and 5th Street
- Locust Street between Koenig Street and 5th Street
- Pine Street between 1st Street and 6th Street
- Sycamore Street between First Street and Fifth Street
Businesses in the Downtown Area should make plans to have their sidewalks cleared before the hauling operation begins.
Snow Emergency still in effect until today at noon.
Streets Division crews are still working on clearing residential areas and cul-de-sacs today.