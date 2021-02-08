Grand Island Downtown Parking Ban Goes into Affect Tonight

GRAND ISLAND – Streets Division crews will be clearing/hauling snow from the Downtown Area begin tonight. Parking on the following streets will be prohibited between 10 pm tonight and 8 am tomorrow morning.

Division Street between Locust Street and Walnut Street

1st Street between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street

2 nd Street between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street

Street between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street 3rd Street between Clark Street and Kimball Avenue

4th Street between Eddy Street and Beal Street

South Front Street between Walnut Street and Kimball Avenue

6th Street between Vine Street and Plum Street

Elm Street between 2nd Street and Union Pacific Railroad

Cedar Street between 1st Street and Union Pacific Railroad

Walnut Street between Division Street and 5th Street

Wheeler Avenue between Koenig Street and 5th Street

Locust Street between Koenig Street and 5th Street

Pine Street between 1st Street and 6th Street

Sycamore Street between First Street and Fifth Street

Businesses in the Downtown Area should make plans to have their sidewalks cleared before the hauling operation begins.

Snow Emergency still in effect until today at noon.

Streets Division crews are still working on clearing residential areas and cul-de-sacs today.