Grand Island Literacy Council to Host Open House on Sunday

GRAND ISLAND – On Sunday, September 19th, the Literacy Council of Grand Island (LCofGI) will host an Open House, from 2-4 p.m., at the organization’s new office, located at 115 W. Charles St.

This free event provides members of the Grand Island community the opportunity to visit the Literacy Council’s facility, meet with current students, staff, and volunteers, and learn more about the organization. Attendees will also be able to enjoy free food and engage in interactive activities led by current LCofGI students. All are required to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Free masks will be available by the main entrance.

The Open House marks approximately one year since the Literacy Council opened to the public in this current space. The 115 W. Charles St. location offers a large open space and bigger classrooms to allow for more students and volunteers to safely work together at one time. The event will also serve as the organization’s first public event since the launch of its rebrand and new website this past spring. The Literacy Council has served as not only a school for literacy, but a home for learning. The LCofGI’s new brand was designed to emphasize the homey and familial environment the organization provides to students.

The Literacy Council was established in 1981 and is a non-profit organization that provides free English literacy and language instruction. The Literacy Council currently has served over 1,000 students from more than 35 countries. If you would like to get involved or find out more about the Literacy Council, please visit giliteracy.org, call 308.675.3292, or email [email protected] The Literacy Council is open to everyone in the community and welcomes everyone to stop in at 115 W. Charles St.