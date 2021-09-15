Grand Island Literacy Council to Host Open House on Sunday

Press Release | September 15, 2021

GRAND ISLAND – On Sunday, September 19th, the Literacy Council  of Grand Island (LCofGI) will host an Open House, from 2-4 p.m., at the  organization’s new office, located at 115 W. Charles St. 

This free event provides members of the Grand Island community the  opportunity to visit the Literacy Council’s facility, meet with current  students, staff, and volunteers, and learn more about the organization.  Attendees will also be able to enjoy free food and engage in interactive activities led by current LCofGI students. All are required to  wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Free masks will be  available by the main entrance. 

The Open House marks approximately one year since the Literacy  Council opened to the public in this current space. The 115 W. Charles  St. location offers a large open space and bigger classrooms to allow  for more students and volunteers to safely work together at one time. The event will also serve as the organization’s first public event since  the launch of its rebrand and new website this past spring. The Literacy  Council has served as not only a school for literacy, but a home for  learning. The LCofGI’s new brand was designed to emphasize the  homey and familial environment the organization provides to  students. 

The Literacy Council was established in 1981 and is a non-profit  organization that provides free English literacy and language  instruction. The Literacy Council currently has served over 1,000 students from more than 35 countries. If you would like to get involved  or find out more about the Literacy Council, please visit giliteracy.org,  call 308.675.3292, or email [email protected] The Literacy Council is  open to everyone in the community and welcomes everyone to stop  in at 115 W. Charles St.

