Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele Gives Asks for Federal Assistance to Test JBS Workers

GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele says that President Donald Trump is responsible for the testing of workers at the JBS Beef Plant now that the President has ordered food processing plants to stay open. Mayor Steele said that the coronavirus is hitting Grand Island harder because they have many industries that support crucial supply chains.

Now, more than ever, Grand Island has a special responsibility to support agriculture and supply food for the nation. Grand Island stands on the frontline because we are the home of an essential workforce.

Mayor Steele sent correspondence to United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue inquiring how the federal government will provide testing for workers at JBS. He said that Perdue should visit Grand Island to get a better understanding of how certain federal government orders have failed to protect the people of Grand Island. The Test Nebraska Lab will be open on Tuesday, at Fonner Park.